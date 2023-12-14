AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was arrested with another being hospitalized after a shooting in the Town of Avoca left one woman shot in the face.

According to New York State Police, Terry C. Long Jr. was arrested on Wednesday following a reported shooting on Wagner Hill Road in Avoca.

Police say they were dispatched to the home around 8:40 p.m. for the report of a female with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police looked into the incident and said that Long had shot a 47-year-old female inside the home, with the woman sustaining a facial injury.

The woman was taken to Noyes Hospital where she was later moved to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where she remains in guarded condition.

Following the arrest, police say that Long was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D. felony. Long was taken to the Steuben County Jail and processed.

This incident is still being investigated by state police.