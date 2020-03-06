Steuben County woman indicted on multiple drug charges

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tyler Leasure, a two-time Twin Tiers Most Wanted subject, was indicted in Chemung County one multiple drug-related offenses.

According to court documents, Leasure told New York State Police on Jan. 10 that she had recently shot up “ice” and that she had hypodermic needles in her purse. She later told police that she had heroin and methamphetamine in her possession.

Leasure has been indicted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Leasure was featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said she violated the terms of her pretrial release and for failure to appear after being charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

