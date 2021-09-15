Steuben County woman to be arraigned Wednesday in boyfriend’s death

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brittany Carlson, the Steuben County woman charged with the death of her boyfriend Nicholas Tracy, is set to be arraigned on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker confirmed Carlson’s court appearance on Wednesday afternoon for the March 2021 case.

According to New York State Police, the 31-year-old Tracy was driving with Carlson when for an unknown reason he exited the vehicle on County Route 85 in Tuscarora, close to the Pennsylvania border.

As Tracy began walking down the road, Carlson allegedly entered the driver’s seat and drove at Tracy, hitting him with the car. Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlson, 29, was initially charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated, and Unsafe Start.

Following the accident, District Attorney Baker described the scene as “pretty gruesome” and that troopers suspected that Carlson was intoxicated. Baker also described Carlson as “obviously very upset.”

Tracy’s brother Phil honored Nick by hosting a twelve-hour video game stream to give friends and family a socially distanced space to share stories and donate to the funeral costs.

“It’s the one thing that I knew that I could do that,” Phil said. “I won’t say it will make a difference, but something that will help everybody start to cope.”











A GoFundMe for Nicholas’ young son and family raised over $5,600 following the accident.

“There [are] people that from out of state, from across the country, have donated,” Phil shared. “I’ve gotten messages from people who have donated who said, ‘I don’t know you or your brother but, I saw you on the news, or I heard about you through a friend, and I just want to let you know that I want to help.”