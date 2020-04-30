STOLEN! Lion nabbed from Elmira home, couple looking for answers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – “Who took our lion?” That’s what one Elmira couple is asking Wednesday night.

This is no ordinary lion. It’s not one you’d find on a safari or even at a zoo. The lion stole is an over 500lb cement statue. The owners said they had the sculpture for over 5-years. It was stolen from the front yard of their home on the 500-block of West Church Street sometime overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Whoever took it must have used a cart, they said. The homeowners, whose names have not been released, found wheel marks on their wet lawn.

The couple has filed a report with the Elmira Police Department. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to give EPD a call.