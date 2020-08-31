String of car vandalism throughout Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cars throughout Elmira have been hit with vandalism the past few weeks according to the Elmira Police Department.

18 News first learned of the vandalism through social media pages. At least three people posted on the West Elmira Community Facebook Page with pictures of their damaged cars.

EPD Lieutenant William Solt said the reports for the vandalism usually occurred late in the evening or early morning.

“This weekend we received several complaints of vandalism to vehicles being damaged windshields, mirrors being broken off,” said Solt. “We also had a report from one business of a window being broken from someone throwing a rock to it. These reports generally came in between midnight and 2 a.m.”

The Elmira Police Department is working together with the West Elmira Police Department on this investigation.

“Right now I think we have four that we know of that occurred this week in the City of Elmira,” said Solt. “It’s happened in different parts of the city so nowhere is exempt from it. It’s happened in the Southside over on the Westside so it’s not restricted to a specific area.”

Anyone with security footage or information on the car vandalism should call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or 607-272-HALT.