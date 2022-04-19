ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed Philip Wood on the south side of Elmira late last year.

Santiago Torres, 34, of Elmira has been arrested according to an update given by the Elmira Police Department today, April 19, 2022. He is being charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Accident, a class D Felony.

According to the original arrest report, on December 8, 2021, at around 3:40 a.m. the Elmira Police Department responded to a report of a subject lying in the roadway. Responding officers determined that Wood was dead after being hit by a vehicle.

Evidence located on the scene indicated that the vehicle was a Ford F150 ranging from the 2015-2020 model year and likely red or maroon in color. The vehicle was likely traveling south on the Clemens Center Parkway at the time of and immediately after hitting Wood. Police said Torres then allegedly fled the scene.

Elmira Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office were initially not able to locate the truck but found it two days after the initial incident. There were also reportedly no witnesses to the accident.

Torres was arraigned in Chemung County Court and released on his own recognizance.