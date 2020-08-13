Suspect arrested for A&A Mart shooting in Elmira, previously arrested twice and released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Torell Cernohorsky has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one person at the A&A Mart on Lake Street on July 31.

Cernohorsky was located on August 12 in a vehicle in Queens, New York and in possession of a loaded, stolen firearm. He is currently being held in a New York City holding facility and additional charges are pending.

Cernohorsky was previously charged after a high-speed police chase following a domestic incident at the Knights Inn on Westinghouse Road three days before the shooting.

On May 28 Cernohorsky was arrested after peacefully surrendering to police at a residence on South Ave where marijuana, crack cocaine, pills, scales, a shotgun and a large sum of US currency was later uncovered.

Cernohorsky was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, Failure to Comply, Operating with a Suspended Registration, No Seat Belt and Driver’s View Obstructed.

Cernohorsky was arraigned through Elmira City Court on 5/28/20 and released on his own recognizance.

The Elmira Police Department was assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. They are credited with taking Cernohorsky into custody safely.

If anyone witnessed this shooting or has information to provide related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.