Suspect arrested for Tioga County firearm, security system theft: PSP

GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have arrested a person near Philadelphia who allegedly stole a security system and numerous guns in Tioga County last fall.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers responded to a reported burglary and theft of more than a dozen guns from an address on Merrick Springs Road in Gaines Township on November 27, 2021. The arrest report said that “an unknown actor” entered the residence while the 62-year-old owner wasn’t home and allegedly stole 13 firearms and a closed-circuit security system.

On December 1, police executed a search warrant in Bucks County, near Philadelphia. Several of the firearms were recovered and the suspect was arrested. PSP Trevose Barracks and the Warwick Township Police Department assisted in the arrest, reported on February 8.

Police didn’t release any more details about the suspect. 18 News has reached out to the local court and is awaiting more information. Details will be provided as they become available.