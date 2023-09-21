ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are in need of the public’s assistance in identifying a woman accused of breaking into a home in the city of Ithaca Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, around 4:40 a.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of Williams Street for a suspected burglary.

When police arrived they were told that a woman had damaged a window on the front door of the house and was able to then go inside. Police say the woman took some items from inside the house and placed them outside before the homeowners confronted her. The woman is said to have left the area before police arrived at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’8″ heavy-set, black female wearing a white crop top, grey sweatpants with a Cornell logo on the thigh, a red scarf around her hair, and a black face mask.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about the incident or knows the suspect, they are advised to contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245 or 607-330-0000.