(WSYR-TV) — Virginia State Police said Michael Davis, 34, has been charged for abducting Tatiana David on April 5.

Michael Davis, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, took Tatiana David, who was the mother of his child, from her home on her 34th birthday. The abduction led to her death following a police chase and shootout with the police.

New York State Police said a witness reported seeing a man forcing David into an SUV. Virginia State Police have charged Davis with one count of abduction. Abduction is a class 5 felony in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Michael Davis is now in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center while being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital for injuries related to the chase and shootout, according to Virginia State Police.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.