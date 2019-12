LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Travis Gardner, 26, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after they found him asleep inside another person’s apartment.

State Police in Mansfield responded around 10:38 a.m. to a reported burglary at the home of a 70-year-old man in Lawrenceville Township. Police say Gardner was found sleeping on the floor and was taken into custody.

Charges have been filed in Mansfield, according to State Police.