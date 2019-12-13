Sweden woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sweden woman on Thursday.

42-year-old Jamie Nicosia was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

On November 13, Nicosia called 911 and reported that a 3-year-old child was not breathing and unresponsive. The child, a young girl, was in foster care and was in the process of being adopted by Nicosia and her husband.

She was taken to the hospital, where a number of injuries were noticed and prompted Child Protective Services to get involved.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that Nicosia intentionally committed acts that led to the injuries of the child.

She was released from the hospital and will have continued medical follow up during her recovery.

Nicosia was arraigned in Sweden Town Court.