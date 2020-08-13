Syracuse Police arrest 12-year-old for allegedly stealing vehicle, breaking into home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police arrested a 12-year-old male on Thursday for allegedly breaking into a home and then stealing a vehicle.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

There had been reports of several juveniles breaking into a home.

When officers arrived, they found a car fleeing the scene. This vehicle had been reported as the suspect’s vehicle.

When a police officer tried to stop the car the driver refused. A brief pursuit ensued and ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole in the 500 block of West Onondaga Street.

The driver and several other passengers fled the vehicle after the crash.

Police pursued the suspects on foot and caught the driver, who was a 12-year-old male.

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. He was eventually released on an appearance ticket

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a burglary that happened at a residence in the 100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

As of Thursday afternoon, the other passengers have not been located.

The investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using the Syracuse PD Tips app.