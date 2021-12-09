Teen arrested after Chemung County arson investigation

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County teen has been arrested in connection to a November fire.

According to New York State Police, a 13-year-old Wellsburg boy was arrested on Dec. 8 in connection to the evening blaze. The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested and charged with fourth degree arson causing reckless damage.

The New York penal code says a person is guilty of arson in the fourth degree when he recklessly damages a building or motor vehicle by intentionally starting a fire or causing an explosion.

18 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information on the fire.