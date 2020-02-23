Teen arrested after robbing store twice in 4 months, deputies say

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An Oswego County teen is under arrest for a second armed robbery at the same location in less than 6 months.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and State Police were called to the Dollar Tree in Central Square Saturday at around 8 p.m.

Police say the 15-year-old male was found in the area with money from the store. After the suspect was arrested, police discovered he was connected to another armed robbery at the same business in November.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.