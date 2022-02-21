Teen arrested for allegedly firing gun during Branch Office stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on weapons charges in connection to the night of a fatal stabbing at the Branch Office bar in December, according to police.

During the investigation into the homicide, police determined that another man was seen firing a gun around the time of the December 19 stabbing. The gun was later found a short distance from the bar.

Najer McGriff, 18, was arrested by Elmira Police after an investigation into the incident and following a Superior Court Warrant. He was located during a traffic stop in the morning on February 21, 2022 and arrested without incident. McGriff was charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony). He was taken to the Chemung County Jail and will appear in the County Court at a later date.

This is the second arrest connected to that night at The Branch Office. Earlier this month Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro, 29, was located and arrested in Rochester for allegedly stabbing Scharborough in the neck. Ross-Toro was charged with one count of 2nd-degree Murder.

On December 19, Elmira Police responded to reports of fights at the bar on 406 W Washington. Ave early in the morning on December 19 and said they observed at least 75 people in the street. Officers learned that 35-year-old Jeremy Scharborough was inside the bar when several fights broke out inside. The bar decided to shut down due to the fights, which continued outside. Following the stabbing, Scharborough was taken to Arnot Odgen Medical Center and later pronounced dead.