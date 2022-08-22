CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. After arriving, they determined that the vehicle matched the description of a missing person report involving a 16-year-old from the State of Virginia.

Deputies said that they spoke with two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old confirmed to be the missing person from Virginia.

Upon further investigation, Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office said that they found a CANIK TPG 9mm handgun and 16 rounds of ammunition within the vehicle.

One of the 17-year-olds was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and arraigned in the Chemung County Court. All of the teens were turned over to their respective parents or guardians.

New York State Police and the Stafford County Va. Sheriff’s Office assisted the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.