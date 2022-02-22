Teen arrested for stealing Erwin car, released

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath teenager has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car last fall in the Town of Erwin.

Cloey Hoaglin, 18, was arrested by New York State Police on February 21 around 10:00 a.m. According to NYSP Painted Post, Hoaglin allegedly stole a car from the Red Apple in the Town of Erwin in October 2021. The owner of the vehicle left it running and went into the store, police told 18 News.

Hoaglin was arrested in the Town of Lindley and charged with third-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony), first-degree Falsifying Business Records (A class-E felony), and False Personation (a class-B misdemeanor). She was taken to the Steuben County Jail, arraigned, and later released.

