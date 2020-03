SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have arrested a 17-year-old for arson in connection to a house fire on the 500 block of Powell Street Wednesday morning.

The teen, who was not identified by police, has been charged with felony arson, felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

The juvenile has been placed in a juvenile detention facility to await further court proceedings.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.