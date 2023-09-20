ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting took place on Elmira’s Southside, police confirm.

According to the Elmira Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Franklin Street in the city. Police say they found the 17-year-old male victim near Herrick Street and Franklin Street, saying he’d been shot two times, but the wounds were not life-threatening. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police were able to locate numerous bullet holes in a home on Franklin Street as well as shell casings around the house.

Sometime later a search warrant was granted and conducted on the home where officers located two guns inside.

From the evidence gathered police say that at least 20 rounds were fired during the shooting incident by more than one shooter.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing with police not confirming if any of the suspects have been caught at this time.

18 News will provide updates on this investigation when more information becomes available to us.