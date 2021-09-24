Teen, minor arrested for Sept. 11 armed robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A minor and an 18-year old have been charged for the armed robbery that took place in Ithaca on September 11 that left one person injured.

Jai Jones, 18, and someone under 18, were charged by the Ithaca Police Department Investigations Division for the September 11 armed robbery at a playground at the IHA Housing Complex at 410 South Plain Street.

Jones was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

The juvenile was arraigned in Tompkins County Superior Couty as a Juvenile Offender and was released to a parent.

Police have recovered the weapon used during the robbery.

The victim of the robbery said he was attacked by two males that robbed him of his money. He also said that one of the robbers pulled out a handgun from a backpack and proceeded to hit the victim over the head with it.

The victim was transported to a regional trauma center for significant injuries to his head and face. The injuries were not life-threatening.