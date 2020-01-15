Teen struck by truck in Elmira Heights, police looking for driver

Breaking News
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck after a 15-year-old girl was struck Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Prescott Ave. and East 11th Street when a Ford F-250 with a silver toolbox and cab lights struck the girl.

The driver did stop to see if the girl was alright, but left the scene.

The condition of the child was not disclosed by police.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the accident to contact them at 607-735–8600.

