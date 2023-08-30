HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Tennessee was arrested in the Town of Hornellsville after an incident involving a gun.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, a person texted 911 on Aug. 29 and reported that a person had a gun on I-86. Police say that Sergio M. Allen, 48, of Murfreesboro, displayed a stolen firearm to another person. The incident caused the other person to be afraid of being injured.

Allen was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon (a class D felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony), and second-degree menacing. Allen had his first court appearance in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was released.

K9 Mac assisted in this arrest by locating the weapon.