ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A third man has been arrested, charged, and indicted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Jeremy Shazer at Qountry Tavern in January.

Micah Brown, 23, is in the Chemung County Jail after being indicted on a 2nd-degree Murder charge and two 2nd-degree Possession of a Weapon charges. According to the indictment, Brown allegedly used a pistol or revolver to shoot and kill 29-year-old Jeremy Shazer on January 21, 2023 at Qountry Tavern.

This is the third arrest and murder charge in connection to the case. Soon after the shooting, police located Shamel Swan, 29, in Pennsylvania. He was later indicted, and a month later, 26-year-old Zemyuah Graham was also indicted.

Brown is currently in the Chemung County Jail on $1,000,000 cash bail/$2,000,000 bond.

The night of the shooting, Shazer, 34, was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. He was one of the head coaches for the Update Legends American Youth Football team in Elmira.