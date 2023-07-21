Update at 10:30 a.m. 7/20/23: On July 19, Syracuse Police arrested yet another suspect involved in the Massena Street Gathering.

They identified a 17-year-old female who took part in the assault during the gathering. She is accused of being among the group of females who attacked the 19-year-old female victim during the party.

The victim sustained a head laceration requiring multiple stitches and other minor lacerations, bumps and bruises, says SPD.

The 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with:

Gang Assault in the Second Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

UPDATE at 11:30 a.m. 6/29/23: Syracuse Police have released that they have arrested two suspects who were involved in the Massena Street gathering, back on June 11, 2023.

A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old female have been identified as suspects in an assault that took place at the gathering, said Syracuse Police.

They’re both accused of being part of a group consisting of several females, who planned an attack on a 19-year-old female who was at the gathering.

The victim suffered from a head wound, which required her to get multiple stitches. She also sustained other minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old females were both arrested and charged with Gang Assault in the Second Degree.

They both were arraigned in Youth Part court and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say at least 13 people were either shot, stabbed or hit by vehicles after chaos erupted during a large block party early in the morning on June 11.

Police were called to the 100 block of Davis Street, near Massena Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Chief Joe Cecile says nearby officers on patrol heard gunshots ring out and the city’s ShotSpotter detection system was activated.

When officers arrived, they found at least 200 people gathering in the street for what police call a “pop-up” party.

“They discovered a tremendously chaotic situation. 200 or so people in the street. People fleeing in all directions, both on foot and in cars. They found 13 victims: gunshot victims, stabbing victims and also victims who had been hit by vehicles that were fleeing the scene.” CHIEF JOE CECILE, SYRACUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT

All of the known victims are between the ages of 17 to 25-years-old. All 13 were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, hours after the incident, NewsChannel 9 spoke with neighbors and witnesses in the area.

Richard Webb Sr. fought back tears as he relived the chaos that broke out right in front of his home on Massena Street.

“It hurts. You hear…gunshots. At least 20-30 shots I heard.” RICHARD WEBB SR., WITNESS, LIVES ON MASSENA STREET

Webb not only heard the gunshots but at least four of the bullets were shot through his home.

One of the bullets ricocheted inside of his grandson’s bedroom on the second floor of the house.

When asked how hundreds were able to gather in city streets without a permit, Chief Cecile said these “pop-up parties” are happening more frequently.

“These are happening, just so you know, every weekend at various parts of the city,” the chief explained. “Pop-up parties are typically advertised over social media. Sometimes we find out about them. Sometimes we don’t and they collect in the streets.”

Chief Cecile says the department’s early investigation indicates the reason for the large party was due to recent high school graduations. As we head into graduation season and especially the warmer months, the chief warned we can only expect more parties similar to this one.

A young girl in the area watched everything unfold from her family’s second-floor window.

She told NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith she has yet to experience witnessing this type of violence, saying “it’s her first time.”

“I thought that they were going to come in the house and shoot me. We saw people running and then we heard the bullets. My mom came in and said, ‘get down and get out the window.’ Then, I went on the floor and started crying and I was shaking really bad. Now I have the whole scene like stuck in my head.” 9-YEAR-OLD WITNESS

Syracuse Police say all victims are currently expected to survive, but the extent/severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

SHOOTING VICTIMS:

20-year-old female, gunshot wound to the right hip.

22-year-old female, gunshot wound to the abdomen

17-year-old female, gunshot wound to the hip and midsection

20-year-old male, gunshot wound to the forearm

STABBING VICTIMS:

23-year-old female, laceration to the hand

19-year-old female, laceration to the head

25-year-old female, multiple lacerations to the shoulder and midsection

17-year-old female, laceration to the leg and arm

17-year-old male, laceration to the hand

VICTIMS HIT BY VEHCILE(S):

24-year-old female, lacerations to both legs after being struck by a vehicle

23-year-old female, abrasions to the side after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old male, abrasions to the side and foot after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old female, abrasions to the midsection after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

Police are reviewing surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222. Tips can remain anonymous.