Third Towanda man enters plea in reckless endangerment case

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Timothy Bellows is the third person to enter a plea in a reckless endangerment case where a woman suffered severe life-threatening pressure injuries from not being moved for a long period of time.

Timothy Bellows pleaded no-contest to the charge and will be sentenced on December 16.

Dustin Bellows pled guilty in September and Daniel Bellows entered a guilty plea in October after an investigation begain in December 2018.

All three men were arrested in February 2019 and charged with one felony count of neglect of a care-dependent person, one misdemeanor count of neglect of care of a care-dependent person, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.