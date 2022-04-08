FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WETM) – Three children in Allegany County have been charged with sexual misconduct following an incident first reported last month, according to police.

On April 7, New York State Police out of Amity charged a 12-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy from Friendship and a 14-year-old boy from Wellsville each with one count of Sexual Misconduct. According to the police reports, the incident was reported on March 17, 2022.

The charges are all a class-A misdemeanor and the incident remains under investigation, according to the report. Police didn’t release any more information. on the case.