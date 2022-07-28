ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun.

Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at the RaNic Golf Club in the Town of Ithaca around 6:24 a.m. on July 27. The Sheriff’s Office said the burglary was interrupted when employees arrived for work.

The arrest report said the three fled the scene, and deputies later found the vehicle at 7 Robins Way in Lansing. One of the suspects fled on foot, one hid in a closet, and one was arrested without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report said the three had several stolen items, including a stolen gun. Cornell University Police and Cayuga Heights Police are also investigating burglaries that happened just before the RaNic incident at the Cornell Golf Course and First Congregational Church, respectively. More charges are expected against the three.

The three face the following charges:

Dionte Henry

3rd-degree Burglary

2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4th-degree Grand Larceny

4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Sky Volckhausen

3rd-degree Burglary

2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4th-degree Grand Larceny

4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Joshua Payne

2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

All three were arraigned and taken to the Tompkins County Jail. Henry and Payne were held on $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. Volckhausen was held without bail, the arrest report said.