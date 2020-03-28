Three arrested in Canisteo narcotics investigation

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Three people were arrested Friday in connection to a drug investigation in the Village of Canisteo, according to officials with the Canisteo Village Police Department.

Alexander Houghtaling, Lee Richeson, and Jason Barker were arrested at 9 Eighth Street in the village. All three are facing charges in connection to the investigation.

Police issued the following information:

On Friday March 27th, 2020 The Canisteo Village Police Department along with assistance of the Hornell City Police Department, New York State Police VGNET and the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office conducted a search warrant for narcotic activity at the residence of 9 Eighth Street in the Village of Canisteo. The investigation led to the following arrest:

Alexander L. Houghtaling (Age 21) of Cream Hill Road in Arkport, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.

Lee E. Richeson (Age 58) of 9 Eighth Street in Canisteo, New York for 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

Jason M. Barker (Age 36) of 104 East Main Street in the City of Hornell, New York for Possession of Hypodermic Instrument.

During the search, officers were able to locate crystal meth, heroin, suboxone, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and materials used to sell narcotics along with an unregistered handgun.

Houghtaling was processed and transported to the Steuben County Jail in a wait for Centralized Arraignment. Richeson and Barker were issued appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date. The Canisteo Police Department would like to thank the assistance of the other agencies. Steuben County District Attorney Office, Hornell City Police Department, New York State Police VGNET

Chief Kyle C. Amidon

Canisteo Village Police Department