BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two teenagers and one 21-year-old from Elmira were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly forced their way into a victim’s home, then threatened them and demanded money, according to the Bath Police Department.

Aniston Wheeler, 21, Kanye Rouse, 18, and a 14-year-old Juvenile were arrested after police responded to a disturbance at a residence on W. William St. in the town of Bath.

According to the arrest report, on July 24 at around 7:00 p.m., three suspects were seen exiting the residence and fled on foot once they saw Bath Police Officers. After a foot pursuit, two suspects were apprehended by officers on Cruger St. in the town of Bath. Police said that the third suspect was apprehended by Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies on W. Washington St.

After further investigation, police said that the three suspects had forced their way into the victim’s residence, demanded money, and threatened to harm the victim and the victim’s family. Police also said that there was a child present inside the residence during the incident.

Wheeler and Rouse were arrested for Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C Felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with Burglary in the second degree, a class C Felony.

According to police, Wheeler and Rouse were taken to the Steuben County Jail to be arraigned. The Juvenile was issued a juvenile appearance ticket, released to his/her parent/guardian, and is due back to Steuben County Probation at a later date.