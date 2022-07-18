BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested on various drug charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Bath, according to police.

Judith Rosekrans (57) and Matthew Bailey (31) of Hammondsport and Diane Dziaba (43) of Bath were arrested after the Village of Bath Police Department conducted a traffic stop on July 13.

According to police, the three allegedly had various narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Rosekrans was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (a class-B felony). She was arraigned in the Steuben County CAP court and taken to the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Bailey was charged with 5th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class-D felony) and two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (class-A misdemeanor). He was arraigned and released to appear in the Bath Village Court at a later date.

Dziaba was charged with one count of 2nd-degree Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.