Three arrested on Sycamore Street after “ongoing criminal activity”

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested after an investigation into a home on the 900 block of Sycamore Street in Southport.

On January 14, 2020, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol responded to the home to arrest Levi Sutton, a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania who had allegedly given officers the wrong name the night before.

Police say Sutton was located hiding in the attic of the residence and was subsequently arrested for Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, and as a Fugitive From Justice.

Sutton is wanted in Pennsylvania for a retail theft charge.

Deanna Lecuyer, a resident of the home, was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine during Sutton’s arrest.

Lecuyer, 27, was charged with Criminal Nuisance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, both misdemeanors.

A second resident of the home, Dale Durfee, 55, has been charged with Criminal Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor, due to the alleged “on-going criminal activity” inside the home.

Durfee and Lecuyer were processed and released on appearance tickets.

Sutton was issued appearance tickets for Resisting Arrest and Criminal Impersonation but was arraigned in Chemung County Court as a Fugitive From Justice where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.