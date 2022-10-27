BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police.

NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in Hector and found 32 grams of meth, packaging materials, scales, and cell phones.

All three men were charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance – Intent to Sell and 2nd-degree Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. They were all taken to the Schuyler County Jail awaiting court appearances.

The warrant was executed by NYSP Troop E Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop E K9, Troop E Uniform, and the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit.