TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Three individuals have been charged after a burglary that took place in Towanda earlier this week.

On Aug. 28, around 11 a.m., Towanda Police responded to a home in Towanda Township for a report of a burglary. The victim claimed that unknown individuals entered her home and stole multiple items including jewelry, a crossbow, a helmet, $600 in cash, a diamond ring, 2 Bluetooth speakers, glass bottles and more. The total loss of items was valued at approximately $16,000.

On the same date around 9 p.m., the victim stated that George Bump came to her house and admitted that he and two others broke into her house and had stolen the items she had mentioned. Bump then gave her approximately half the items back.

On Aug. 29, Bump arrived at the police station and stated that he was involved with the burglary and was accompanied by Richard Lane and Telisa Lane.

On the same date around 5 p.m., police arrived at the residence of Richard and Telisa. The two were then placed into custody. Upon search of Richard, a debit card was found in his pants pocket that belonged to the victim. He admitted to stealing the item as well as a pair of Adidas sneakers. The sneakers were then located and taken.

The victim was contacted and arrived at the station to retrieve the items that were stolen. While at the station, the victim described a set of diamond earrings that were still missing, which police then noticed Richard wearing. The earrings were then returned to the owner.

While at the station, Telisa stated that she knew of Bump and Richard’s intent and sat outside on a picnic table near the location of the burglary to be a “lookout”.

All three individuals were charged with the following: