Three correctional officers injured during separate inmate attacks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three correctional officers were attacked over three days by an inmate at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to the NYSCOPBA.

The inmate is a 28-year-old man who is severing a seven ear sentence for burglary in Albany who has a history of attacking officers.

According to the correctional officer union, on Saturday, November 21, as inmates were being released from their cells for lunch, the inmate exited his cell and approached an officer, began striking him in the head, and grabbed at the officer’s baton.

A second officer arrived to help and the inmate was placed in a body hold and taken to the ground. The inmate continued to kick and swing at the officers on the ground and OC spray was administered. After a brief struggle, the officers were able to control the inmate.

The two officers were treated at a local urgent care. The first officer assaulted sustained bruising to the left side of his face, pain to his ribs and scratches to the face. The second officer sustained pain and swelling to his right hand, hip, arm and groin pain.

Both officers were treated, released and did not return to duty.

Three days after the first assault, the inmate was being escorted to a Special Housing Unit when he charged at an officer, striking him in the left eye and cheek. Officers on the scene immediately subdued the inmate and handcuffed him. He was removed from the cellblock and placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary proceedings.

The officer who was attacked sustained an abrasion to his face and swelling to his knee. He was treated by medical staff at the facility and remained on duty.

“This is exactly the reason there needs to be strong disciplinary measures and in situations like this, criminal prosecution,” stated Mark Deburgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President. “There needs to be strong message sent to inmates that attack staff that there will be ramifications for violence like this.”