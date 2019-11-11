Three dogs rescued from cold weather in Ulster

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Three dogs were rescued from “deplorable conditions” by State Police in Smithfield Township as winter weather moved into the Twin Tiers.

State Police were alerted to a residence on Nov. 2 where the dogs were reported to be in poor health without food, clean water, or proper shelter. Police found the animals in outdoor crates covered in feces.

Police were unable to locate the animal’s owner, Jodie Simons of Ulster.

The three dogs were transported to the Bradford County Humane Society to receive medical attention.