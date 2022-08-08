BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol. Troop “C” encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

According to the New York State Police, the following people were arrested and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are below.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Bianca M. Jean, age 30 of Elmont, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a crash on State Route 17 in the town of Deposit. An investigation revealed that Jean crashed into the guard rail and the tire of her vehicle came off and went into the middle of the roadway then a second vehicle struck the tire. Troopers were interviewing Jean about what happened when they observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Jean was arrested and transported to SP Deposit where her reportable B.A.C was .12%. She was processed and later turned over to a sober third party. Jean is scheduled to appear in the Deposit Town Court on July 25, 2022.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., New York State Police at Margaretville arrested Robert A. Balcom, age 67 of Middletown, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper on Main Street in the town of Andes observed a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way while merging on to Main Street. A traffic stop was initiated, and while interviewing Balcom the trooper noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Balcom was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Margaretville for processing. Balcom was issued appearance tickets to the Stamford Town Court on July 26, 2022 then released to a sober third party.

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Michelle A. Townley, age 60, of Ithaca, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Townley was traveling on State Route 13 in the town of Ithaca when she entered a multi-agency DWI checkpoint. While interviewing Townley, a trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .11%. Townley also had a previous conviction of DWI making the arrest a felony. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on August 17, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:51 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Michael D. Darrow, age 57 of McGraw, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near Peruville and Salt Roads in the town of Groton. The trooper found a vehicle in the ditch and Darrow beside it. An investigation revealed that Darrow was driving when the car went off the road. The trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Darrow was asked to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing then later turned over to the Tompkins County Jail for arraignment.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich arrested Shaney L. Stevens, age 50 of Coventry, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to Smith Pond Road in the town of Coventry for a vehicle that struck a telephone pole and the driver left the scene. An investigation at the scene revealed that Stevens had been driving the vehicle and she lost control and struck the pole. Stevens was interviewed and also checked out by EMS but did not report any injuries. Stevens was arrested and transported to SP Norwich where her reportable B.A.C was .08%. She was processed and released on appearance tickets to the Coventry Town Court on August 24, 2022.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:32 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Carolyn K. Hakes, age 59 of Elmira, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. A trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 88 westbound in the town of Colesville observed a pick-up truck speeding and other vehicle and traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing Hakes, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, she was arrested. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Colesville Town Court on July 14, 2022.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Tyquan D. Simmons, age 27 of Union, NY for the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a complaint from a concerned citizen about a male who may be driving drunk. The trooper observed the described vehicle on Riverside Drive and began driving toward the SUV. The trooper observed Simmons pull into a driveway and jump out of the vehicle. The trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and requested Simmons to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Simmons was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .22%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on July 12, 2022 then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:23 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Gregory Angulo, age 52 of Baldwin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a traffic complaint on Interstate 81 south. The trooper located the described vehicle and saw that the vehicle did not have its headlights on, unable to maintain a lane and other vehicle and traffic infractions. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and observed characteristics associated with impairment. Angulo was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Angulo was issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on July 18, 2022.

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 11:44 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested David Crandall, age 38 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on patrol on North Road in the town of Windsor spotted a vehicle in the ditch and checked with the driver if he needed assistance. While speaking to the driver (Crandell) the troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Crandall was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Crandall was arrested and transported to SP Deposit where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Windsor Town Court on August 1, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 7, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Christopher M. Turo, age 40 of Lansing, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Troopers were dispatched to the Mirabito in the town of Dryden to check on a driver who appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat at a gas pump. Troopers were able to check on the driver and wake him. An investigation revealed that Turo had been at the pump for approximately an hour. Troopers asked Turo to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Turo was arrested; troopers also found him in possession of suspected illegal drugs. He was transported to SP Ithaca where he was processed then transported to the Tompkins County Jail for centralized arraignment.

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:24 a.m., New York State Police at Marathon arrested Ryan P. Finch, age 21 of Marathon, NY for the felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanors of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. Troopers on patrol observed a vehicle driving down State Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville westbound in the eastbound lane of travel and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing Finch, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Finch was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which confirmed impairment. Troopers also located metal knuckles, which are illegal to possess. Finch was arrested and transported to SP Homer for processing, where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. An investigation also revealed that Finch’s drive’s license is revoked. Finch was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on August 8, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 3:33 a.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Arianna M. Melton, age 19 of Ithaca, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to Auburn Road in the town of Lansing where a vehicle went off the roadway and rolled, ending up on its passenger side. Troopers were able to remove Melton out of the vehicle. She did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cayuga Medical Center by Bangs Ambulance. An investigation revealed that Melton was impaired. She was issued appearance tickets to the Lansing Town Court on July 28, 2022.

On July 8, 2022, at approximately 9:54 p.m., New York State Police at Gateway arrested Mark J. Brutvan, age 51 of Chenango, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree. A trooper on Chenango Bridge Road in the town of Chenango observed a vehicle with vehicle and traffic violations. While speaking to the Brutvan, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. Brutvan was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were indicative of impairment. He was also found in possession of suspected illegal drugs. Brutvan was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing. He was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Brutvan was issued appearance tickets to the Chenango Town Court on July 27, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:12 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Chandler A. Gual, age 26 of Sidney, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched to Speedway in the town of Unadilla of a report of a man who was asleep inside a vehicle with his legs hanging out of the vehicle window while at a gas pump. EMS was also dispatched to the scene. While interviewing Gual, troopers were able to observe characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Gual was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed his impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where his reportable B.A.C was .17%. Gual was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Unadilla Town Court on July 25, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Sean L. Hartwick age 50 of Athens, PA for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a report of a vehicle “all over the road” on West River Road in the town of Nichols. Troopers located the described vehicle and observed vehicle and traffic violations on West River Road. While interviewing Hartwick, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Hartwick was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Owego where his reportable B.A.C was .19%. Hartwick was issued appearance tickets to the Nichols Town Court on August 11, 2022, then released to the care of a sober third party.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Kevin A. Dix, age 32 of Jamesville, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 observed a motorcycle speeding and other vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Dix and his passenger, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Dix. He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which displayed signs of impairment. Dix was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .11%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Homer Town Court on August 2, 2022, then released to his sober passenger.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 8:46 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Jeanette Wood, age 41 of Unadilla, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle and traffic violation on County Route 23 in the town of Unadilla. While interviewing Wood, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Wood was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Wood was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where her reportable B.A.C was .08%. She was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Sidney Town Court on July 28, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 9, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., New York State Police at Homer arrested Jake D. O’Brien, age 28 of Groton, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). A trooper near Starr Road and State Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville observed vehicle and traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop. While interviewing O’Brien, the trooper noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. O’Brien was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. An investigation also revealed the O’Brien struck another vehicle while near State Route 281 and State Route 13 just moments earlier, troopers were assisted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department at that scene. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to Guthrie Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. O’Brien was arrested and transported to SP Homer where his reportable B.A.C was .16%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Cortlandville Town Court on August 1, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Pedro Milian Jr., age 37 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Impaired by Drugs. While on County Route 8 in the town of Masonville troopers were flagged down to a person reporting a vehicle in the middle of the roadway believed to be broken down on State Route 8. Troopers located the vehicle that was parked in the oncoming northbound lane and with no headlights. Milian was inside the vehicle and appeared impaired. Troopers asked Milian to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which confirmed impairment. Milian was arrested and transported to SP Sidney where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. Milian was issued appearance tickets to the Masonville Town Court on July 10, 2022. He was then turned over to the Village of Sidney Police Department due to an outstanding warrant.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Robert J. Giordano, age 34 of Grand Gorge, NY for the felony of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree and the misdemeanors of Driving While Impaired by Drugs and Obstructing Governmental Administration. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report a vehicle stopped in the middle of Tedle Brook Road in the town of Harpersfield, with the operator passed out in the driver’s seat. When troopers arrived, they found the vehicle still in the middle of the roadway and the engine running. Trooopers were able to make contact with the driver, who was observed to be impaired. Giordano was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. He was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where he was additionally evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert. As the investigation continued, troopers learned that the vehicle had been stolen. Giordano was processed and transported to the Harpersfield Town Court for arraignment. He was remanded to the Delaware County Jail on no bail by a judge.

On July 13, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Meredith I. Roma, age 23 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Broome County 911 to a report of a vehicle that struck a tree off Oak Tree Lane Road in the town of Maine. While interviewing Roma, the trooper smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. Roma did not wish to be checked out by EMS. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Roma was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where she was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Maine Town Court on July 27, 2022. She was later released to a sober third party.

On July 14, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Heidi L. Bouillon, age 56 of Endicott, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash, with no injuries in the parking lot of Weis Markets in the town of Union. An investigation revealed that Bouillon attempted to park between two vehicles and struck both of them. Another person kept Bouillon from leaving by blocking her with their vehicle. When the trooper arrived, Bouillon was in her vehicle with the engine running. While interviewing Bouillon about what happened, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Bouillon was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. She was arrested and transported to SP Endwell for processing. Bouillon was then transported to the Broome County Jail for centralized arraignment.

On July 15, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Andrew J. Lamen, age 34 of New Berlin, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was dispatched by Otsego County 911 to County Highway 32 in the town of Cherry Valley after a vehicle struck a guiderail. While interviewing Lamen about his account of the events, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, Lamen was arrested. He was transported to SP Richfield Springs for processing where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Cherry Valley Town Court on August 10, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:33 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Justin L. Welch, age 38 of Groton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to the report of a report of a two-vehicle collision on Peruville Road in the town of Dryden. When the trooper arrived, Welch was not awake. Welch was awakened by the trooper and Dryden EMS and Dryden Fire were dispatched to the scene to check out Welch. The trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Welch was transported to Guthrie Regional Medical Center in Cortland then later transported to Upstate Medical Center for injuries. Welch was issued appearance tickets to the Dryden Town Court on August 3, 2022.

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 10:28 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Stephanie J. Mapes, age 40 of Deposit, NY for the felony of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with Child as Passenger (Leandra’s Law). A trooper was on Front Street in the town of Deposit when he observed vehicle and traffic infractions. A traffic stop was initiated and while interviewing Mapes, the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. The trooper also observed a child in the vehicle. Mapes was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Mapes was arrested, the child was turned over to a sober third party. Mapes was transported to SP Deposit where her reportable B.A.C was .14%. She was issued appearance tickets to the Deposit Town Court on August 22 ,2022.

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., New York State Police at Richfield Springs arrested Matthew Schulte, age 37 of Oneonta, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. A trooper was on State Route 28 in the town of Milford when the trooper checked on a motorist who was sleeping in their vehicle on the shoulder. While interviewing Schulte, the trooper observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment. Schulte was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Schulte was arrested and transported to SP Richfield Springs where his reportable B.A.C was .14%. He was issued appearance tickets to the Milford Town Court on August 16, 2022, then turned over to a sober third party.

On July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:22 a.m., New York State Police at Binghamton arrested Iakeem A. Roy, age 32 of Binghamton, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers on Clinton Street in the city of Binghamton observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop on Main Street. Troopers observed Roy to display characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested and transported to SP Binghamton where his reportable B.A.C was .15%. Roy was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Binghamton City Court on August 1, 2022.

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Damian M. High, age 48 of Endicott, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). Troopers on Taft Avenue observed a vehicle make vehicle and traffic infractions and initiated a traffic stop on Newell Road. Troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested. High was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .10%. High was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on August 3, 2022.

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 5:25 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Anthony N. Jackson, age 59 of Brooklyn, NY for the felonies of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree. Troopers on Interstate 88 in the town of Bainbridge observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and speeding while traveling westbound. The troopers initiated a traffic stop and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage while interviewing Jackson. They also observed characteristics commonly associated with alcohol impairment. After an investigation, he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Jackson was processed at SP Sidney and issued appearance tickets to the Bainbridge Town Court on August 8, 2022 then released to a sober third party.

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Julie A. Randesi, age 52 of Union, NY for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. A trooper and members of the Endwell Fire Department were dispatched to the report of a vehicle that struck a house and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway on Farm to Market Road in the town of Union. Randesi was still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and the trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was transported by Union Volunteer Emergency Services to Wilson Hospital to be checked out. Randesi was later processed at SP Endwell and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on August 9, 2022.

On July 22, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested Sibyl D. Reynolds, age 54 of Binghamton, NY for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years). While assisting another trooper on another matter, Reynolds was observed displaying characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which confirmed impairment. Reynolds was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where her reportable B.A.C was .12%. Reynolds was issued appearance ticket to the Union Town Court on August 9, 2022, then released to a sober third party.

On July 24, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police at Oneonta arrested Osvaldo Casilla, age 59 of Utica, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were dispatched by Delaware County 911 to a report of a vehicle in the ditch off State Route 166 in the town of Milford. While interviewing Casilla, troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. Casilla was arrested and transported to SP Oneonta where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. Casilla was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Middlefield Town Court on September 1, 2022.

On July 25, 2022, at approximately 4:01 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit arrested Andelis J. Santiago, age 32 of Hartford, CT for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree. Troopers monitoring traffic on State Route 17 in the town of Hancock observed a vehicle speeding and attempted to initiate a traffic stop; the vehicle operator failed to comply. The vehicle ultimately crashed at the exit 84 off ramp in the town of Deposit where the driver was taken into custody. He was also checked out by Hancock Ambulance and transported to Wilson Hospital for an evaluation. A 31-year-old female passenger was not transported. Santiago was later arraigned before a judge. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to reappear at the Deposit Town Court on November 3, 2022.

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Lisa M. Leonardo, age 40 of Freeville, NY for the misdemeanor of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were advised of a vehicle that was damaged on Pine Tree Road then observed at Dunkin Donuts on Pine Tree Road. While interviewing Leonardo (who was operating the vehicle) the troopers observed characteristics associated with impairment. She was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Leonardo was transported to SP Ithaca where her reportable B.A.C was .19%, Leonardo was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Ithaca Town Court on August 24, 2022, then later released to a sober third party.

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:35 a.m., New York State Police at Endwell arrested James R. Montgomery, age 23 of Castle Creek, NY for the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers were on State Highway 17 in the town of Union when they observed a vehicle traveling west at more than double the speed limit. Troopers initiated at traffic stop on George F. Highway West. Montgomery was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which indicated impairment. Montgomery was arrested and transported to SP Endwell where his reportable B.A.C was .12%. He was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on August 16, 2022.