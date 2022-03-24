HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira women have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from Walmart in Horseheads, according to police.

New York State Police have arrested Aubri Benting (21), Brooke Gallagher (22) and Kryston Schutt (19) for an alleged theft from the Horseheads Walmart reported on March 14. According to police, the three women allegedly stole almost $1,200 of merchandise from the store.

Police said that Walmart Loss Prevention Associates were able to get a license plate number from the vehicle the three left in. NYSP then responded to the home and spoke with the owner of the car, one of the women’s mothers. She then reportedly told police that her daughter drives that car and contacted her daughter, telling her to turn herself in.

NYSP said the other two women then turned themselves in, as well. Police also said most of the stolen items were recovered.

Shutt, Benting and Gallagher were all charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny (a class-E felony). They were issued appearance tickets to return to the Town of Horseheads court on April 5 at 7:00 p.m.