ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three men were arrested in Ithaca early this morning on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, according to the Ithaca Police department.

According to the arrest report, Cameron McCaffery, Joshua Walsh, and Vincent Freeman were arrested after IPD officers responded to a report of three males with face masks allegedly pushing a motorcycle into the back of a box truck.

IPD said that upon arrival, they observed all three males in the cab of the box truck. Responding IPD officers said that further investigation revealed 2 motorcycles in the storage area. After one of the motorcycles was confirmed to be stolen, all three were deemed to be in possession of stolen property.

All three men were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree and arraigned in the Ithaca City Court.

IPD says that Joshua Walsh was released on his recognizance due to these charges not being bail eligible. According to the arrest report, Cameron McCaffery, who was currently wanted on multiple warrants, was taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 bail and $10,000 bond. Freeman was taken to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.

IPD said that they are currently looking for the owner of the second motorcycle. Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means: