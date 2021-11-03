Three minors arrested for stealing wheelchair from elderly man

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Three juveniles were arrested in Penn Yan after allegedly stealing a wheelchair from an elderly handicapped man.

The Penn Yan Police Department arrested the juveniles after an investigation into the theft of a wheelchair on October 20. According to police, the wheelchair belonged to a 78-year-old Penn Yan resident who is handicapped.

Officers secured surveillance video that showed the three minors with the wheelchair. They identified the suspects and interviewed them, where they admitted to stealing the wheelchair.

Each of the minors were issued appearance tickets to appear in Family Court at a later date.