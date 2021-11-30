Three people arrested after Bath traffic stop; foot chase with one suspect

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people were arrested on active warrants after a Bath Village Police Department traffic stop.

According to Bath Police, Brian Patterson was arrested on a warrant out of the Village of Bath Court for failure to appear on the charges of Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Possession of Hypodermic Instrument, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree.

Police say Patterson fled the traffic stop on foot from officers and was subsequently taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Patterson was subsequently charged with Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

Patterson was arraigned in the Village of Bath Court and remanded to the custody of the Steuben County Jail on the warrant in lieu of $2,500 cash or $5,000 surety bond.

Patterson also had an active warrant out of the Steuben County Sheriffs Office.

Brittany Farnham was arrested on a Violation of Probation Warrant, arraigned in the Village of Bath Court, and remanded to the Custody of the Steuben County Jail without bail.

Nathan Buck, whose warrant was out of Painted Post Police Department, was turned over to their custody.

Both Patterson and Farnham are scheduled to reappear in the Village of Bath Court.