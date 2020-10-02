Three people arrested for welfare fraud in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced three separate welfare fraud arrests.

Yasmeenah Davis, 24, of Elmira, allegedly received $5,715 in public assistance she was not entitled to. She’s been charged with Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Davis was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned later this month at the Elmira City Court.

Brenda Kelly, 54, of Elmira, allegedly received $1,549.04.00 in Public Assistance that she was

not eligible for. She’s been charged with Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree, a Class E

Felony, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony and Offering a False Instrument

for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Kelly was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned later this month at the Elmira City Court.

Janette Bello, 35, of Elmira was also arrested for allegedly receiving $5,384.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive. She’s been charged with Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a

Class D Felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony.

Bello was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned later this month at the Elmira City Court.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in all three cases by the Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit and the Elmira Police Department.