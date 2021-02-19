Three people arrested in Bradford County traffic stop for false ID, meth

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Three people were arrested during a Pennsylvania State Police traffic stop on Route 220 after the driver provided a false ID and two passengers were found with suspected methamphetamine.

On Feb. 4 a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of State Route 220N and US 6 for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Edward McGowan, allegedly gave a false name and birth date, leading to police taking him into custody.

McGowan was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

According to police, the front seat passenger, Brandy Brown, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges for possession of paraphernalia were filed, according to State Police.

A back seat passenger, Roy Hunsinger, was found to have active bench warrants in Bradford County and in possession of suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Hunsinger was charged and transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.