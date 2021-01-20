Three people arrested in Canisteo drug bust; meth, molly, crack, LSD found

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Canisteo resulted in the discovery of multiple controlled substances.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, officers of the Canisteo Village Police Department initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street in the village. According to the department, officers recovered over 30 grams of Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, LSD and methylenedioxymethamphetamine also known as “Molly” along with drug paraphernalia, packaging material, scales, and hypodermic needles.

James B. Hilligus, Adam C. Koester, and April L. Wheeler were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree -Intent to sell, 3 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Scales), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Packaging), and Possession of Hypodermic Instruments.







Hilligus was also charged with Aggravated Operation in the 2nd Degree, Unlicensed Operator, Operating with improper plates on vehicle and Driver’s View Obstructed.

All three were transported to the Steuben County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

The investigation was assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.