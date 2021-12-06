Three people arrested on drug charges after Steuben County domestic incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people were arrested on drug charges after Steuben County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Savona Campbell Road and stopped a vehicle that had allegedly left the residence following the incident. During the traffic stop on Manning Road in Savona deputies found suspected controlled substances, glass smoking devices and suspected packaging materials.

Kasandra R. Ole, Brian J. Hojnoski, and Leonard E. Storms were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and released on appearance tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now