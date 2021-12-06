Three people arrested on drug charges after Steuben County domestic incident

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people were arrested on drug charges after Steuben County Sheriff Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on Savona Campbell Road and stopped a vehicle that had allegedly left the residence following the incident. During the traffic stop on Manning Road in Savona deputies found suspected controlled substances, glass smoking devices and suspected packaging materials.

Kasandra R. Ole, Brian J. Hojnoski, and Leonard E. Storms were each charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and released on appearance tickets.