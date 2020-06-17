Three people charged after stabbing on Fish Hatchery Road in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been charged after a stabbing on Fish Hatchery Road in Bath on June 3, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 3, 2020, at about 5:20 am, a person arrived at the Steuben County Public Safety Building requesting help. The man told police he had been beaten, stabbed in the abdomen and robbed by two males on Fish Hatchery Road in Bath.

The victim was airlifted to a medical facility for treatment and later released.

Deputies and Investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office “began a systematic and thorough investigation” that included video, the vehicle used, the persons allegedly involved and an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The following three people have been arrested and charged:





Courtesy Steuben County Sheriff

1. Michelle M. Gause, age 37, of State Route 14A, Dundee, New York.

Gause was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. Gause was arraigned in the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

2. Dylon L. Little, age 28, of Belfast Street, Bath, New York.

Little was charged with Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree. Little was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

3. Corey J. Sloan, age 34, of Highland Avenue, Addison, New York.

Sloan is currently in custody in Danville, Virginia. A New York State Parole Violation warrant has been filed with the State of Virginia for Sloan’s extradition. A warrant for Sloan’s arrest will be served upon his extradition. Sloan will be charged with Assault in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

The investigation is on-going and further arrests are anticipated. Sheriff Allard thanks the Hornell City Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.