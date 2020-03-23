Three people charged in connection to stabbing of Cornell student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people, including two teenagers, have been charged in connection to a stabbing on March 22 on South Ave in the City of Ithaca.

Ithaca Police arrested 18-year-old Tahajjuddin Abdur-Rashid, 20-year-old Thomas Payton-Harp and an unnamed 16 year old for Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and Gang Assault in the Second Degree.

Police say Abdur-Rashid and the unnamed teen are from Ithaca and that Payton-Harp is homeless.

The victim, a 23-year-old male Cornell student, was located on South Ave by a friend around 7:40 p.m. Sunday and was transported to a regional trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation is continuing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245, 607-272-9973, by email at policeinfo@cityofithaca.org, or on their anonymous tip email, www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips.