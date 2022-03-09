Three Steuben County men arrested for endangering a child

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — On Mar. 6, three Steuben County men were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, the three men were arrested on two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Their names are:

Jason Coddington, 46, of Canisteo, New York

Cory Coddington, 19, of Hornell, New York

Cory Dubie, 18, of Canisteo, New York

This incident stemmed from a dispatched complaint on March 5 on Orchard Street in Canisteo for three subjects who overdosed. Narcan was administered on scene by officers to a victim. The victims were later treated at a local hospital.

The defendants were all issued appearance tickets in the Canisteo Village Court at a later date and time.