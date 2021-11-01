Three teens arrested for Chemung County burglary

Crime

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira teens have been arrested after a New York State Police burglary investigation in the Village of Wellsburg.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. for the reported burglary.

The three teens, two 16-years-old and the other 18, were arrested the following day by Troopers. Two of the teens were arrested at 1:20 p.m. and the second was arrested at 5:23 p.m.

All three were charged with one count of felony third degree burglary – illegal entry with criminal intent.

