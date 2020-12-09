Three women arrested with drugs at Willard Correctional Facility

Willard, NY – Three women were arrested at the Willard Correctional Facility for attempting to bring drugs into the facility during visitation hours.

Two women were visiting inmates at the facility.

After the women were questioned by investigators, they voluntarily turned over the drugs that included, two lateX balloons she had hidden inside her shirt containing 35 strips of Suboxone.

Another woman turned over a latex balloon from her pants that contained 3.1 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Both women were transported to the Waterloo State Police barracks for processing.

Another woman was arrested for hiding drugs in plastic bundles inside her shirt this weekend, on a separate day than the other two women.

This woman was transported to the Romulus State Police barracks and charged with Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.

“Three days prior to those arrests, an officer sustained minor injuries after an inmate attacked him in the mess hall. Regardless if a facility is maximum, medium or a drug treatment facility, the dangers exist at every one,” said Mark Deburgomaster, Western Region Vice President.